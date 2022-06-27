NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman

“We have fielded candidates in all elective positions in Borno and have structures right from the wards to state level, mobilising the electorate.

“Apart from our presidential candidate who is Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, we have a governorship candidate, three senatorial candidates, 10 House of Representatives candidates and 28 House of Assembly candidates to vote for massively in Borno.

“We are set to surprise others with our strength of over two million members and supporters.

“We are looking towards 2023 elections with full confidence and hope to win by the grace of God,” Mustafa said.

Mustafa commended INEC for extending the ongoing Permanent Voters Card (PVC) registration and urged the people of Borno, particularly youths, to participate in the exercise.