NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman

The Borno Chairman of New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Mr Mohammed Mustafa, said the party had registered over two million members and supporters in the state

Mustafa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Sunday that the party was very popular in Borno and now set to shock other political parties in all categories of 2023 general elections in the state.

“We have fielded candidates in all elective positions in Borno and have structures right from the wards to state level, mobilising the electorate.

“Apart from our presidential candidate who is Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, we have a governorship candidate, three senatorial candidates, 10 House of Representatives candidates and 28 House of Assembly candidates to vote for massively in Borno.

“We are set to surprise others with our strength of over two million members and supporters.

“We are looking towards 2023 elections with full confidence and hope to win by the grace of God,” Mustafa said.

Mustafa commended INEC for extending the ongoing Permanent Voters Card (PVC) registration and urged the people of Borno, particularly youths, to participate in the exercise.

“It’s a tedious thing but I want to urge eligible voters that are now more enlightened to take the pain to go and register so that they can actively participate in electing leaders of their choice,” Mustafa said.

