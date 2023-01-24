ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NNPP lacks structure and focus - Liman says as he defects to PDP in Yobe

News Agency Of Nigeria

Scores of NNPP members in Yobe have abandoned the party for PDP, further complicating the party’s presidential ambition in the February poll.

Dr Liman
Dr Liman

Dr Babayo Liman, the NNPP North-East Zonal Secretary, announced the defection while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Damaturu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“We are here to inform the general public and our teaming supporters of about 600,000 in the six North-Eastern states of our decision,” he said.

Liman said in Yobe, he was defecting “with about 170,000 supporters”.

“The party lacks structure and focus to address the problems of Nigerians,” he said.

He also said for over five months, the NNPP leadership could not resolve some internal crises.

“So, I decided to resign my appointment and join PDP in support of the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

”As part of a tradition, when a leader defects from one political party to the other, he needs to inform his supporters of his decision.

“So I took it as my responsibility to go round the six North-Eastern states to inform supporters of my decision and position,” he said.

According to Liman, the 16 years of PDP administration in Nigeria has been a great success to all Nigerians.

He said insecurity was only in some parts on Nigeria, unlike under All Progressives Congress (APC) administration where it spreads across all parts of the count

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPP lacks structure and focus - Liman says as he defects to PDP in Yobe

NNPP lacks structure and focus - Liman says as he defects to PDP in Yobe

Tinubu turned Lagos from super slum into 3rd largest economy in Africa — Shettima

Tinubu turned Lagos from super slum into 3rd largest economy in Africa — Shettima

Zamfara APC condemns attack on members, govt vehicles by suspected thugs

Zamfara APC condemns attack on members, govt vehicles by suspected thugs

Nigeria, our youth will advance under Tinubu's government – APC PCC

Nigeria, our youth will advance under Tinubu's government – APC PCC

Lagos SDP Chairman, excos dump party, join PDP

Lagos SDP Chairman, excos dump party, join PDP

Jigawa CP urges youths to shun drug abuse

Jigawa CP urges youths to shun drug abuse

Gov. Lalong restates commitment to partner with faith-based organisations on education

Gov. Lalong restates commitment to partner with faith-based organisations on education

Your government is deceiving you — Obi tells Katsina voters

Your government is deceiving you — Obi tells Katsina voters

Buhari commissions Lekki Deep Seaport, Rice Mill in Lagos

Buhari commissions Lekki Deep Seaport, Rice Mill in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad.

JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

Oby-Ezekwesili

'Aproko' – Atiku fires Ezekwesili

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

Peter Obi.

Peter Obi fires back at Saraki