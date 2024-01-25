ADVERTISEMENT
NNPP has no capacity to win in Lagos, maybe in future – NNPP Founder

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC noted that 12 candidates of different political parties would be contesting in the February 3 by-election, excluding the NNPP.

Aniebonam disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to the party’s chances in the forthcoming by-election in Surulere I Federal Constituency.

“For now, the Lagos state election is very serious. For me, I don’t think that we can win election in Lagos state for now.

“Maybe in the future, we will try to see what we can do to win election in Lagos state, “Aniebonam said.

Recall that INEC had said that 12 candidates of different political parties would be contesting in the February 3 by-election, excluding the NNPP. The seat became vacant due to the resignation of the former occupant, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, who after winning, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff.

But on the prayers organised by his party ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Taraba governorship election, Aniebonam said the prayer session was to seek God’s intervention in the NNPP and its governorship candidate, Prof Sani Yahaya’s appeal.

He said the prayers were to also thank God for the party’s Kano state victory at the Supreme Court.

News Agency Of Nigeria

NNPP has no capacity to win in Lagos, maybe in future – NNPP Founder

