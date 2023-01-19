ADVERTISEMENT
NNPP clarifies Kwankwaso’s condition to step down comment

Ima Elijah

The NNPP’s standard bearer knocked Obi.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)
Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

The New Nigerian Peoples Party, has explained why its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, made many statements about his counterpart from the Labour Party, Peter Obi, at his Chatham House presentation on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Why Kwankwaso and other candidates go to Chatham House: Just like the other presidential candidates, Kwankwaso was at the Chatham House to relate with members of the think tank house on the projects he has for Nigeria if elected as President come February.

What Kwankwaso said at Chatham: The Kano-born politician said he was willing to step down for any candidate who was better than him at managing the nation’s resources.

Kwankwaso comes of Obi: The NNPP’s standard bearer knocked Obi, a former Anambra governor.

Kwankwaso said he is a PhD holder with over 30 years in politics; hence he’s more qualified than Obi to rule Nigeria.

NNPP explains controversial words of its principal: But appearing on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Thursday, January, 19, the National Secretary of NNPP, Folashade Aliu, clarified some of her principal’s comments.

“I want to debunk the report that distinguished Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso said he would step down. He never said that,” she said.

“What he said yesterday at the Chartham House was that if you have a more qualified candidate you will speak. We’ll discuss."

Addressing comments on the Labour Party candidate, she said comments online are cooked up for blackmailing, and she sees no need address online comments.

She further clarified that what her principal tried to exhibit yesterday was maturity, that the 2023 election is not a do-or-die situation.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
