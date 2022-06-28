RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NNPP blasts APC for making offer to Rabiu Kwankwaso

...He has a better chance of becoming president on the party’s platform in the future - APC...

Kwankwaso (PremiumTimes)
Kwankwaso (PremiumTimes)

The national chairman of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Prof. Ahmed Rufai Alkali has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for wooing its presidential candidate and former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, to return to their fold.

Alkali rebuked a statement credited to APC deputy national publicity secretary Yakubu Ajaka, calling on Kwankwaso to return to APC because he has a better chance of becoming president on the party’s platform in the future.

However, Alkali in a statement signed on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Abuja said such thoughts sounded like that of a drowning man looking for support.

He said if Ajaka should study the mood of the nation he would have noticed the current exodus of APC members and indeed those from other parties into NNPP.

According to Alkali, “I won’t be surprised if Ajaka knocks on our doors in coming days to give him accommodation.”

He stated that Nigerians have since expressed their dissatisfaction with the APC and are looking for a credible alternative which they find in NNPP.

He added that the APC chieftain is living in the past and should wake up to current realities.

