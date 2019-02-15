The wanted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has cancelled a planned boycott of the 2019 general elections in the southeast region.

Since he made a return to the spotlight in October 2018, Kanu has been vocal in directing his followers to not participate in the elections unless there's a referendum on Biafra, a secessionist state of Igbo people of the region.

However, the IPOB leader has now performed a u-turn and asked his followers to troop to the polls to vote when elections start on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter account (@MaziNnamdiKanu) late on Thursday, February 14, he said his preconditions have been met, clearing the way for Igbos to vote.

"Having confirmed this evening that all our preconditions and terms have been met, signed, sealed and delivered; I hereby call-off the election boycott across Biafraland on Feb. 16, 2019.

"I dedicate this historic victory to the formidable #IPOB family worldwide," he posted.

While it's unclear why Kanu called off the boycott and what conditions were met, he had previously said he would only call it off if the government signed off on certain undisclosed documents.

3 IPOB members killed

Kanu's Thursday statement comes just days after three IPOB members were reportedly killed, and two others injured by police officers during a clash in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Tuesday, February 12.

Members of the group had reportedly stormed Okigwe Road and destroyed billboards of candidates of political parties, just days to the 2019 general elections.

The officers who were sent to the scene were reportedly attacked by IPOB members, resulting in the tragic killing of the three.

The clash also left four officers injured after being reportedly shot when IPOB members got possession of an AK-47 from one of them, according to Southern City News.

Kanu's troubles with Nigerian government

Kanu had been arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) in 2015 and charged with treasonable felony at an Abuja division of the Federal High Court for his secessionist activities. He spent two years in custody until he was granted bail on health grounds in April 2017.

In the ensuing months, he constantly violated his bail conditions and eventually disappeared in September 2017 after a week of high-profile clashes between his group and the Nigerian Army. IPOB was also designated a terrorist organisation that same month by the Federal Government and had its activities proscribed.

Even though the group had claimed that Kanu disappeared because he was secretly apprehended by the Army, he was pictured 13 months later later praying at the Wailing Wall of Jerusalem, Israel, on October 19, 2018.

2019 general elections

The 2019 general elections will kick off with the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 16 while Governorship and State Assembly elections will take place on March 2.

A total of 84,004,084 are registered to vote in the elections.