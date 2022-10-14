RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nnamdi Kanu: Court ruling may affect Peter obi – Adamu Garba

Ima Elijah

Adamu on his Twitter page said the appeal court verdict will spell doom for the Labour Party...

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)
Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Read Also

What had happened: Recall that the Appeal Court had discharged and acquitted Kanu of the terrorism charges levelled against him by the Nigerian government.

The appellate court ruled that Kanu was illegally extracted from Kenya by Nigerian agents in a process known internationally known as extraordinary rendition but which rights experts define as an abduction.

FG must explain how Nnamdi Kanu was extradited: The judges held that the Nigerian government could not charge Kanu for any offence in the country until federal authorities explained how they moved him from Nairobi to Abuja in June 2022.

Reacting, Adamu on his Twitter page said the appeal court verdict will spell doom for the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

"By the way, I wonder what empirical evidence convinced the appeal court to discharge and acquit Nnamdi Kanu despite his obvious criminal activities.

”I respect the court’s judgment but if Kanu can go free, Abba Kyari, Sunday Igboho and Henry Okah should all be freed.

”With the recent Appeal Court decision on Nnamdi Kanu, I don’t know what Peter Obi’s manifesto will be? Or is this the end of the euphoria?

”Nnamdi Kanu’s release may well be the final coffin of the Labor Party.”

Why this matters: On Pulse Political Spaces, hosted on Twitter, yesterday, a few citizens aired their fears on the discharge of Kanu, as it may affect the Obi campaign.

Since Kanu, who is anti-Nigeria, is a dominant force in the East, there are concerns that he would work against the Obi movement.

However, some speakers expressed that he "is smart enough" to support Peter Obi's candidacy.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nnamdi Kanu: Court ruling may affect Peter obi – Adamu Garba

Nnamdi Kanu: Court ruling may affect Peter obi – Adamu Garba

Iyorchia Ayu collected N100m, N1bn from a Gov, Wike alleges

Iyorchia Ayu collected N100m, N1bn from a Gov, Wike alleges

Nnamdi Kanu: Inibehe Effiong calls for AGF Malami's resignation

Nnamdi Kanu: Inibehe Effiong calls for AGF Malami's resignation

Uzodimma never faulted Appeal Court judgment on Kanu – Imo govt.

Uzodimma never faulted Appeal Court judgment on Kanu – Imo govt.

Buhari summons security meeting as troops record ‘impressive results’ nationwide

Buhari summons security meeting as troops record ‘impressive results’ nationwide

Nnamdi Kanu replies Malami over new criminal charges, continued detention

Nnamdi Kanu replies Malami over new criminal charges, continued detention

Nnamdi Kanu not acquitted, Malami sets record straight

Nnamdi Kanu not acquitted, Malami sets record straight

Labour Party drops NLC, TUC presidents from presidential campaign council

Labour Party drops NLC, TUC presidents from presidential campaign council

2023: Anti-EndSARS General to be dropped from Peter Obi's campaign list

2023: Anti-EndSARS General to be dropped from Peter Obi's campaign list

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Jandor Vs Sanwo-Olu

Lagos 2023: Jandor and Sanwo-Olu drag space on Third Mainland Bridge

Aisha Yesufu. [Vanguard]

'If you do anyhow, you go see anyhow' - Aisha Yesufu tells Peter Obi

Senator Elisha Abbo represents Adamawa North in the upper legislative chamber (Abbo's media reps)

APC expels Senator Abbo for criticising Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim ticket

Bola Tinubu (L) and President Muhammadu Buhari (R)

Ngige: Call your appointees opposing Tinubu to order - APC tells Buhari