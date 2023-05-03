Frustration soars as NLC, TUC strike causes chaos at Lagos Airport

The disruption in operations has impacted various airlines, causing significant travel disruptions for passengers.

In response to the situation, Air Peace airline issued a travel advisory to their passengers, informing them of the situation and apologising for the inconvenience caused by the labor unions' strike action.

“We hereby notify the flying public that the industrial action being embarked upon by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NPC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) is currently disrupting our operations at the Lagos Airport, leading to flight disruptions across our network,” the advisory stated.

ADVERTISEMENT