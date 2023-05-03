The sports category has moved to a new website.
Frustration soars as NLC, TUC strike causes chaos at Lagos Airport

Ima Elijah

The NLC and TUC embarked on the industrial action in response to the failure of the government to implement an increase in the minimum wage for workers

Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal II, Lagos. (Guardian)

The disruption in operations has impacted various airlines, causing significant travel disruptions for passengers.

In response to the situation, Air Peace airline issued a travel advisory to their passengers, informing them of the situation and apologising for the inconvenience caused by the labor unions' strike action.

We hereby notify the flying public that the industrial action being embarked upon by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NPC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) is currently disrupting our operations at the Lagos Airport, leading to flight disruptions across our network,” the advisory stated.

The advisory stated that the industrial action has caused disruptions in their operations, leading to flight disruptions across their network.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

