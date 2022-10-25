RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nitwit, toxic human being – Tinubu replies Obaseki

Ima Elijah

Tinubu lampooned Obaseki stating that he was a ‘nit-wit’ and a ‘divisive, toxic’ human being.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Read Also

What Obaseki said: Obaseki while campaigning for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benin on Monday, Octoberf 24, 2022, warned against Tinubu’s emergence as President in 2023, saying that it would lead to the destruction of Nigeria.

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]
Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse] Pulse Nigeria

Tinubu's full reply: In a swift response through the Director, Media and publicity of his Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu lampooned Obaseki stating that he was a ‘nit-wit’ and a ‘divisive, toxic’ human being.

“While inaugurating the Edo State chapter of the already-destined-to-fail Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council yesterday in Benin, the underperforming, ever loquacious Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki betrayed his oath of office by wishing for the break up of our country because of his brand of crass partisanship”

“For a man who swore an oath of allegiance to the sovereignty and unity of Nigeria to be a purveyor of ill-will towards the same country because of partisan politics smirks of total irresponsibility and recklessness unbecoming of a governor who has a constitutionally sanctioned duty to preserve the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.”

“It is worth stating that we are not in any way surprised about Obaseki’s outburst about Nigeria’s breaking. He is, by nature, a divisive, obnoxious and toxic human being that lacks introspection and contemplation expected of a person occupying the office of a governor. He is obviously a man bereft of any iota of emotional intelligence and perhaps a misfit for the role he currently occupies.”

“At his ill-fated event in Benin yesterday, Obaseki also repeated the earlier false claim he made in April 2021 on Nigeria’s debt and his accusation that CBN was printing money to share directly to state governments, as if state finance commissioners hauled the billions of naira that is due to them by cash from Abuja every month. Only a disconnected and diseased mind could imagine this scenario that Obaseki concocted.”

“The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele debunked his lies in a manner that portrayed him as a nitwit, cheap liar and busybody who was just playing to the gallery. What a pity for a man who claimed to have financial background”.

What you should know: Tinubu also stated that the CBN has never printed money to pay Federal Allocations to states as claimed by Obaseki.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nitwit, toxic human being – Tinubu replies Obaseki

Nitwit, toxic human being – Tinubu replies Obaseki

2023: INEC announces date for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship polls

2023: INEC announces date for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship polls

Court nullifies all APC primaries in Rivers state

Court nullifies all APC primaries in Rivers state

Kogi Gov's aide, Abdullasis, urges residents to adopt flood prevention measures

Kogi Gov's aide, Abdullasis, urges residents to adopt flood prevention measures

Climate Change: Nigeria facing three challenges – Buhari tells Ban Ki-Moon

Climate Change: Nigeria facing three challenges – Buhari tells Ban Ki-Moon

CAN demands full-scale investigation into attack on Apostle Suleman

CAN demands full-scale investigation into attack on Apostle Suleman

Flooding: Nigeria receives $244 million for emergency food production

Flooding: Nigeria receives $244 million for emergency food production

2023: Vote, not fight – APC Senatorial Candidate charges youths

2023: Vote, not fight – APC Senatorial Candidate charges youths

Floods: Amnesty Programme delivers truckload of relief materials to Bayelsa victims

Floods: Amnesty Programme delivers truckload of relief materials to Bayelsa victims

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Peter Obi visits Ahmad Gumi

What Nigerians think about Peter Obi's visit to Sheikh Gumi

Festus Keyamo says he is not about to abandon his principles for corrupt politicians (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Festus Keyamo, others told to resign as ministers or be sacked

Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.

Suspended Labour Party Youth Leader urges Buhari, EFCC to intervene

Wike and Sanwo-Olu

BREAKING: Wike betrays PDP Lagos, endorses Sanwo-Olu