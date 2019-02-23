Mr Sam Chinda, the Comptroller of NIS, Enugu State Command, made this disclosure in Enugu while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the INEC state headquarters.

Chinda, who came to the INEC state headquarters for a security meeting, said that enough vehicles and personnel had been deployed in the field to track down erring foreigners.

We are on the look-out for foreigners, who might involve themselves in voting or even working as an electoral officer of any cadre.

I will assure you that once nabbed, they will be detained and further prosecuted by relevant laws of the land, he said.

He stated that the service had taken enough time to meet various unions and communities of foreigners in the state to sensitise them against undue involvement in the general elections.

NAN recalls that NIS Enugu State Command had earlier deployed 189 personnel for election duties in the state, apart from its patrol personnel.

The NIS personnel included officers and men of the command, who had undergone extensive internal and external trainings on election duties recently.