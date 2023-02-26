ADVERTISEMENT
Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Samson Toromade Adeayo Adebiyi

We're live with the result of Nigeria's 2023 presidential election result announced by INEC.

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,
08:32

For a winner to emerge, he must win the highest number of votes and also win at least 25% of the votes in at least 24 states. If this doesn't happen, there will be a runoff election involving only two candidates - the one who wins the most votes, and the one who wins the highest number of votes in the highest number of states.

08:25

Out of the 93.5 million Nigerians on the register of voters, 87.2 million Nigerians were available to vote with their PVCs, but fingers remain crossed on the turnout rate of the February 25, 2023 election.

08:15

There are 18 presidential candidates on the ballot, but the three frontrunners with strong chances of victory are Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP). Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) is also expected to cause an upset, but not enough to win.

08:15

The commission will announce a state-by-state breakdown of the result, so stick with us for all the timely updates on how Nigerians have voted for the country's next president.

08:15

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will open the National Collation Centre in Abuja by 12 pm today, Sunday, February 26, 2023.

07:46

Welcome to Pulse Nigeria's coverage of the result collation of the 2023 presidential election.

Samson Toromade Adeayo Adebiyi

