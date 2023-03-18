Follow live updates of Nigeria's 2023 governorship elections
28 Nigerian states will elect new governors today or retain the incumbents.
Recommended articles
load more
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Follow live updates of Nigeria's 2023 governorship elections
Buhari pays condolence visit to Emir of Daura over daughter’s demise
APC reports Peter Obi to security agencies over post-election claims
Court orders INEC to transmit governorship poll results electronically
Police order full investigation into attack on El-Rufai's convoy
EFCC steps up action against vote buying, deploys teams on Saturday
Video of Ado Doguwa firing AK-47 was in Falgore forest – DHQ
Only 2 suspended NASS elections will hold along state polls – INEC
Osinbajo arrives in Ikenne for Ogun governorship election
Pulse Sports
Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League
LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards have final words ahead of trilogy
UCL: Osimhen's goal crowned Champions League Goal of the Week
UEFA Champions League Quarter-final and semi-final draws set the pace for a one-sided final
Quarter-final draw: Terem Moffi's Nice face Basel, West Ham battle Gent
ADVERTISEMENT