Nigerians will enjoy more dividends of democracy under Tinubu – ex Commissioner

“What I am saying in essence is that Tinubu is not self-centred so he does not think of himself alone.

“He laid a good foundation in Lagos where he served as the governor and today he has built competent successors doing wonders in the state. Lagos is the economic hub of Nigeria.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Nigerians will enjoy more dividend of democracy if they elect Tinubu and Shettima,” he said.

He added that the duo would improve the economy of the country, sustain the anti corruption war and improve the security of lives and properties of Nigerians if elected on Saturday.

According to him, Tinubu will transform the country for better and change the political landscape of the country if voted as President.

Otetubi, who was also a former Chairman in the old Akure Local Government, urged the electorate to reciprocate Tinubu’s kind gesture over the years with huge votes on Saturday.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been our rallying point over the years supporting different activities of the party. It is now time to repay him through our votes,” Otetubi said.

He added that there were people across the country who were supported and mentored by Tinubu politically, saying that such people had served the country diligently.

Otetubi also appealed to electorate to vote for all the parliamentary candidates of APC on Saturday.

“We have Adeniyi Adegbonmire in Ondo Central Senatorial District and Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim in the South and Pastor Jide Ipinsagba for Ondo North Senatorial District.