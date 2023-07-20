ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigerians will celebrate on the streets if Tinubu lost at tribunal - PDP

Nurudeen Shotayo

The PDP said the lack of wild jubilation in the country after Tinubu was announced as the winner of the election put a question mark on his victory.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

This comes as all the parties involved in the petitions against the declaration of Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the February 25 contest await the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Talking about his party's expectations ahead of the judgement, Director of Strategy and Research of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Pedro Obaseki, said Tinubu losing at the tribunal will be a watershed moment for the country.

Obaseki said these when he addressed the press on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He also expressed confidence that the PDP believed in the ability of the judiciary to deliver a fair and impartial judgement that would be acceptable to all the interested parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the mountain of evidence at the disposal of the tribunal judges will give them the courage to address issues raised judiciously, adding that the judges will also be concerned about the image of the country that is at stake.

Obaseki, who is also a lawyer, touched on the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) seeking to nullify Tinubu’s victory, noting that the “issue of eligibility is key”.

Kashim Shettima (left) and Bola Tinubu (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]
Kashim Shettima (left) and Bola Tinubu (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT] Pulse Nigeria

The PDP chieftain said: “There is still a watershed moment and that moment might just be provided by the Allied Peoples Movement petition in this election. That does not in any way discontinuance the other mounting evidence. We were here when the election took place, we were here when the election were declared and we are still waiting for those that want to celebrate, they have not celebrated.

“You may be shocked that immediately there is a judgment that does not validate the supposed election of President Tinubu people will run into the street to celebrate, that is the truth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the differences between the APM case and that of the PDP, he said, “The first thing is eligibility, if ten people follow me to run a race I can begin to question who won, only if those ten people were qualified, that is what has been thrown up by the APM petition.

The APM has based its petition against Tinubu on the assumption that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, had double nomination as Senatorial and running mate before the presidential election.

Obaseki said “If you look at what APM has done, they started by why and when they can question an election and stated three clear provisions, when elections can be questioned, such as section 134 of the Electoral Act of 2022 as amended.

“As at the day of the nomination process, Mr Shettima had two nominations, that is a statement of fact. That is what this petition by the APM has gone ahead to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, the reasonable doubt will only occur if the petition is based on hearsay.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians will celebrate on the streets if Tinubu lost at tribunal - PDP

Nigerians will celebrate on the streets if Tinubu lost at tribunal - PDP

It's illegal for NNPLC to fix fuel prices, Falana reacts to latest hike

It's illegal for NNPLC to fix fuel prices, Falana reacts to latest hike

DSS clears Mbah of NYSC certificate forgery accusation as INEC closes defence

DSS clears Mbah of NYSC certificate forgery accusation as INEC closes defence

UN award-winning Nigerian nominated for $100,000 Global Student Prize

UN award-winning Nigerian nominated for $100,000 Global Student Prize

Over 600,000 children yet to immunise in Kano, others – UNICEF

Over 600,000 children yet to immunise in Kano, others – UNICEF

Lawyers fire back at DSS over 'charge and bail' tweet

Lawyers fire back at DSS over 'charge and bail' tweet

Shettima seeks former Senators’ support to Tinubu administration

Shettima seeks former Senators’ support to Tinubu administration

Niger Assembly demands reduction of working days as subsidy removal bites hard

Niger Assembly demands reduction of working days as subsidy removal bites hard

First Lady charges female lawmakers on service to constituents

First Lady charges female lawmakers on service to constituents

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Abubakar Kyari [Daily Trust]

Kyari replaces Adamu as APC National Chairman

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi won't celebrate 62nd birthday due to Nigeria's 'deplorable' state

President Bola Tinubu And His Vice, Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Tinubu, Shettima beg Election Tribunal to uphold February presidential poll

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attends proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]

Peter Obi reacts to report of 2027 presidential ambition