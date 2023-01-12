ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians have no business seeking better life abroad – Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Lagos as a state is better than many countries in the Western world.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (Punch)
The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the country is so blessed that her citizens need not seek greener pastures elsewhere.

Tinubu made the statement on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, while addressing a campaign rally in Enugu.

Tinubu explains life abroad: The former Lagos State governor also said some Nigerians who flew overseas for greener pastures ended up facing hardships.

In his words: “Those who are running overseas are suffering. We have been there. Anybody who tells you that you cannot do something, pray you can do it,’’ he said.

Tinubu added that Nigeria is too blessed for its citizens to be seeking greener pastures abroad.

He added that Lagos as a state is better than many countries in the Western world.

Tinubu makes promise to the Igbos: He stressed that if the Igbos collaborated with his expected government, he would make the geopolitical zone a manufacturing hub.

Speaking particularly about Enugu, Mr Tinubu said he would make Enugu become an industrial hub greater than what it is today.

Ima Elijah




