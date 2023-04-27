Nigerian students stranded in Sudan finally on the move

The chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed that the stranded students have started moving. However, the journey was not without its challenges.

A viral video circulating on social media showed the buses conveying Nigerian students and non-students out of Sudan being stopped in the middle of the Sahara desert.

The drivers reportedly refused to continue the journey due to non-payment. This caused concerns among Nigerians about the welfare of the students.

In response to the incident, Dabiri-Erewa confirmed that the issue had been resolved and that the buses had resumed their journey.

She tweeted, “Just spoke to @nemanigeria. They have started moving again. Whatever issues they have have been resolved.”