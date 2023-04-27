The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nigerian students stranded in Sudan finally on the move

Ima Elijah

A viral video showed the buses conveying Nigerian students and non-students out of Sudan being stopped in the middle of the Sahara desert.

Stranded Nigerians in Sudan [Sudan jpg page speedic]

The chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed that the stranded students have started moving. However, the journey was not without its challenges.

A viral video circulating on social media showed the buses conveying Nigerian students and non-students out of Sudan being stopped in the middle of the Sahara desert.

The drivers reportedly refused to continue the journey due to non-payment. This caused concerns among Nigerians about the welfare of the students.

In response to the incident, Dabiri-Erewa confirmed that the issue had been resolved and that the buses had resumed their journey.

She tweeted, “Just spoke to @nemanigeria. They have started moving again. Whatever issues they have have been resolved.”

It is not clear what caused the delay in payment to the drivers, but Nigerians are relieved that the issue has been resolved and that the students are on their way to safety.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

