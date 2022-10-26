RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigerian students push for Tinubu/Shettima presidency

The National Coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Students Vanguard, Mr Sunday Asefon promised on Wednesday in Abuja to mobilise students to vote for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket at 2023 presidential election.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:TinubuMediaS]
Asefon made the promise at the unveiling of the Tinubu/Shettima Students Vanguard.

Asefon, former President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said the group would be the largest students movement targeted at actualising the “Renewed Hope’’ mandate.

Tinubu/Shettima Students Vanguard was set up to advance the course of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima for president and vice-president of Federal Republic of Nigeria, respectively.

“This is by sensitising, educating and mobilising all registered student voters across all the campuses in the country.

“This will ensure that they participate in forming good governance and while doing this, inculcate a culture of governance through our sensitisation and re-orientation programmes on campuses.

“It is also to tell them the reason why Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima are most preferred at this material time,’’ he said.

Asefon added that the group members were ready to change the mind-sets of Nigerian students and awaken in them the spirit of nationalism and hard work.

He explained that this would be done by developing positive attitude towards the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the APC.

The ex-NANS president said today’s Nigeria needed visionary, deep thinkers, and men with the Midas touch, who could take the country on a journey of prosperity.

Asefon promised to mobilise millions of Nigerian students for the project, while educating them on the need to support the Tinubu/ Shettima train.

We have continued to send the message of renewed hope to future generations through our various platforms.

“Today is a day to re-awaken the consciousness of Nigerian students as a youth group whose interest is the total wellbeing of our student members.

“We cannot seek for anything short of a rosy future for the younger generation which the incoming president has championed in the time past.

“When he was the governor of Lagos State he initiated numerous policies and programmes that bettered the lives and living of people,’’ Asefon said on Tinubu.

“Nigerian Students are solidly behind Tinubu. He is our first choice, the second choice and the third choice for the exalted seat.

“We beckon on all Nigerians to join us in this journey,’’ he added.

Asefon commended the Federal Government and ASUU for ending the last eight-month strike by varsity lecturers.

