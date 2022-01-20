The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday removed the clause that made it mandatory for direct primaries to be used in the election of candidates by political parties in the country from the Electoral Act Amendment bill.
Nigerian Senate removes direct primaries clause from electoral amendment
The lawmaking arm of the government has removed the clause as required by the Presidency for the passage of the bill.
The new development was deemed necessary after the Presidency refused to assent the version of the bill that mandated the use of direct primaries in electing candidates by the parties that was passed late last year.
The Presidency has insisted that the mandating of direct primaries on the political parties will prove too expensive and will put unnecessary burden on the country’s limited resources, thus making it an unviable option for the country at this point in time.
This led to a new resolution by the Senate to remove the clause affecting the direct primaries from the bill in order for it to pass.
The delay in the passage of the bill has however been preventing the country’s electoral body, INEC from releasing election timetables according to its chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.
“On the Electoral Amendment Bill currently before the National Assembly, the commission is encouraged by the Senate President’s assurance to give priority attention to the Bill when the National Assembly reconvenes from its recess today, and the commitment by the President to assent to the Bill as soon as the issue of mode of primaries by political parties is resolved,” explained Yakubu.
