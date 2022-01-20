Nigerian Senate removes direct primaries clause from electoral amendment

The new development was deemed necessary after the Presidency refused to assent the version of the bill that mandated the use of direct primaries in electing candidates by the parties that was passed late last year.

The Presidency has insisted that the mandating of direct primaries on the political parties will prove too expensive and will put unnecessary burden on the country’s limited resources, thus making it an unviable option for the country at this point in time.

This led to a new resolution by the Senate to remove the clause affecting the direct primaries from the bill in order for it to pass.

The delay in the passage of the bill has however been preventing the country’s electoral body, INEC from releasing election timetables according to its chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.