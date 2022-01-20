RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigerian Senate removes direct primaries clause from electoral amendment

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

The lawmaking arm of the government has removed the clause as required by the Presidency for the passage of the bill.

Nigerian Senate removes direct primaries clause from electoral amendment
Nigerian Senate removes direct primaries clause from electoral amendment

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday removed the clause that made it mandatory for direct primaries to be used in the election of candidates by political parties in the country from the Electoral Act Amendment bill.

Recommended articles

The new development was deemed necessary after the Presidency refused to assent the version of the bill that mandated the use of direct primaries in electing candidates by the parties that was passed late last year.

The Presidency has insisted that the mandating of direct primaries on the political parties will prove too expensive and will put unnecessary burden on the country’s limited resources, thus making it an unviable option for the country at this point in time.

This led to a new resolution by the Senate to remove the clause affecting the direct primaries from the bill in order for it to pass.

The delay in the passage of the bill has however been preventing the country’s electoral body, INEC from releasing election timetables according to its chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

“On the Electoral Amendment Bill currently before the National Assembly, the commission is encouraged by the Senate President’s assurance to give priority attention to the Bill when the National Assembly reconvenes from its recess today, and the commitment by the President to assent to the Bill as soon as the issue of mode of primaries by political parties is resolved,” explained Yakubu.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Senate removes direct primaries clause from electoral amendment

Nigerian Senate removes direct primaries clause from electoral amendment

Senate passes Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill

Senate passes Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill

Court urges FG to consider political solution over Kanu’s matter

Court urges FG to consider political solution over Kanu’s matter

Osoba narrates how he wasted N140m on election he knew he would lose in 2003

Osoba narrates how he wasted N140m on election he knew he would lose in 2003

Buhari flies to Kaduna from Gambia to commission projects

Buhari flies to Kaduna from Gambia to commission projects

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

Gbajabiamila canvasses for review of Presidents’ qualifications

Gbajabiamila canvasses for review of Presidents’ qualifications

NAPTIP hands over trafficked children to Sokoto govt

NAPTIP hands over trafficked children to Sokoto govt

Lagos psychiatric hospital will soon be completed – Commissioner

Lagos psychiatric hospital will soon be completed – Commissioner

Trending

2023: Shettima asks Buhari to compensate Tinubu for supporting him in 2015

Bola Tinubu (Left) and President Buhari (Bashir Ahmad)

2023 Presidency: Babangida Aliyu says Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate

Vice President Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)

Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Former President Ibrahim Babangida

Buhari’s aide vows he won’t support Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC National Leader