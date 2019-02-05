Twitter has launched an emoji to encourage discussions on the upcoming general elections

According to Tribune, the microblogging site revealed that the emoji will appear when the hashtags, #NigeriaDecides2019 and #NigeriaDecides are used.

Speaking on the launch, Sinead McSweeney, VP Public Policy and Communications, EMEA, said that the hashtags will make it easy for anyone to join the conversations and also keep up with news on the elections.

“Thanks to the hashtags, it will be even easier to join the conversation on Twitter about the Nigerian elections. Users can find Tweets faster and it will be much easier for everyone to respond.

“Twitter is the place to follow elections. It’s where people come to be informed about news, politics, and the events that affect their lives. It’s also the place where citizens and politicians can share views and interact with each other. With this emoji, we want to help users engage in constructive civic conversation during this important time for Nigeria,” McSweeney added.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the presidential and national assembly elections will hold on Saturday, February 16, 2019, while the Governorship and stste assembly elections will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019.