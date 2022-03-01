RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigeria would be like Venezuela if not for Buhari – Ngige

The former Anambra state governor has put the situation in West Africa’s largest economy above the struggling South American nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (right)
President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (right)

Nigeria’s Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, has boldly claimed that the state of the country would have been like Venezuela had it not been for the leadership of president Muhammadu Buhari.

The state of affairs in Nigeria is not that pleasing at the moment with high inflation, high cost of living, challenges with insecurity and other social problems.

Despite these, Ngige believes Buhari has done well as against a country like Venezuela, the South American country facing harsh economic problems that has made daily living extremely difficult for its citizens.

“We thank God. I am part of this government. I know that if we don’t have the kind of leader that we have, who is strong like President Muhammadu Buhari, the experience of Nigeria would have been like that of Venezuela,” Ngige said.

Ngige went on to describe Buhari as a good leader with all the attributes that come with it.

“A good leader must be an implementation man; he should be knowledgeable because, after the vision, he will dissect and crystalize them; he should be a jack of all trade and master of all,” Ngige continued.

“He may not score distinction in all but should be able to score distinction in many.

“He must also be courageous to implement hard decisions. If you don’t implement courageously, some of the visions will die or will not be implemented for the good of all.

“He must also be compassionate, knowing when to temper justice with mercy, to show the human part of him.”

Not everyone will agree with Ngige’s assertions as Buhari is not rated very highly especially among the younger population who believe has not done enough giving them a voice. This particularly in the wake of the fallout of EndSARS protests of October 2020 and the clamp down on Twitter which led to inaccessibility to the microblogging platform for 222 days. It cost a reported ₦546.5 billion ($1.3 billion) in economic losses.

