Nigeria would be like Venezuela if not for Buhari – Ngige

The state of affairs in Nigeria is not that pleasing at the moment with high inflation, high cost of living, challenges with insecurity and other social problems.

Despite these, Ngige believes Buhari has done well as against a country like Venezuela, the South American country facing harsh economic problems that has made daily living extremely difficult for its citizens.

“We thank God. I am part of this government. I know that if we don’t have the kind of leader that we have, who is strong like President Muhammadu Buhari, the experience of Nigeria would have been like that of Venezuela,” Ngige said.

Ngige went on to describe Buhari as a good leader with all the attributes that come with it.

“A good leader must be an implementation man; he should be knowledgeable because, after the vision, he will dissect and crystalize them; he should be a jack of all trade and master of all,” Ngige continued.

“He may not score distinction in all but should be able to score distinction in many.

“He must also be courageous to implement hard decisions. If you don’t implement courageously, some of the visions will die or will not be implemented for the good of all.

“He must also be compassionate, knowing when to temper justice with mercy, to show the human part of him.”