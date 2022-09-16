RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigeria now in a bottom position - Ortom knocks Buhari

Kingsley Chukwuka

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has again berated President Muhammadu Buhari and his governing All Progressives Congress (APC),for ‘relegating Nigeria to a bottom position’.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)
Governor Ortom said Nigerians seriously needed a viable alternative to the current crop of leaders among the ruling party.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, disclosed this in a press statement.

He noted that the APC would lose the elections in 2023 because the party had performed woefully since it took over power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over seven years ago.

They (APC) have kept their promise to take Nigeria from top to bottom. They have taken our country beneath the bottom. It’s a big shame.

“So long as INEC is as professional and neutral as it was in Osun and Ekiti States, I don’t see the APC winning the elections,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Ortom has always been in the forefront of criticizing the federal government led by President Buhari. He has accused the President of violating his oath of office saying Nigerians are in pain under his watch.

Ortom said amid the threat by bandits to kidnap the president that: “Things are getting worse in Nigeria. With the manner bandits are operating without proactive steps from the Federal Government, they will soon enter Aso Rock.

“You have seen happenings in the country, the Kuje prison break and the threat to kidnap the President. God forbid, but this is what I saw a long time ago.

“Those people in Afghanistan who are bandits and fulanis are the ones (wreaking havoc). They are being sponsored. I feel pain that this is happening in my generation. There is no government in Nigeria today. Those who are surrounding the President are criminals.

“Mr President, if you are listening to me, I want to say that you are not doing well; you have violated the oath of office you took. Nigerians are in pain, they are suffering, and the socio economic lives of the people have gone down the abyss.

“You have left us digging our graves, we need a true change, not the change from top to bottom you promised us in 2015.”

The governor said he visited the United Kingdom and United States of America during his two weeks vacation to prove that the claims of the Federal Government that the herders’ attacks on Benue State transcends climate change.

The presidency has however always dismissed Ortom's claim, accusing him of always painting Buhari in a bad light to score cheap political goals.

