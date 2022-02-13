RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigeria needs someone like me with uncommon intellect as president - Ben Ayade

The Cross River State governor is one of many candidates eyeing the 2023 presidential nomination under the ruling APC.

Governor Ben Ayade

Ben Ayade has made a bold declaration in asserting he has what it takes to be Nigeria's next president.

The race to be flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress at next year's presidential election is heating up ahead of the primaries.

Ayade has not hidden his intentions to run for president, and even though he is still actively involved as Governor of Cross River State, he rates himself very highly for the tough job as the country’s number one citizen.

“Nigeria needs someone like me with uncommon intellect, vast knowledge in every subject under the sun, exposure, learning and international connections to change the country’s narratives," Ayade said on Channels TV.

“I think I am not somebody who likes to throw himself up, but nevertheless, if the party agrees that power should go to the South-South for equity and balance, I will run.

Ayade went on to say that he will utilise prudent methods should he become president, as he claims to have done already as Cross River governor.

“If I come in as President, I will use the same intellect and magic used in Cross River to build endless factories without much of State’s resources. I will make it clear that I don’t have money to throw about” he continued.

“I can make a major difference if I become the APC candidate."

Ayade was previously a member of the People's Democratic Party, the platform he used to win election as Cross River governor in 2015 and re-election four years after. He however defected to the APC in May 2021, which brought an end to the 21-year rule of PDP in the South-Southern state.

