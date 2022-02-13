Nigeria needs someone like me with uncommon intellect as president - Ben Ayade

The race to be flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress at next year's presidential election is heating up ahead of the primaries.

Ayade has not hidden his intentions to run for president, and even though he is still actively involved as Governor of Cross River State, he rates himself very highly for the tough job as the country’s number one citizen.

“Nigeria needs someone like me with uncommon intellect, vast knowledge in every subject under the sun, exposure, learning and international connections to change the country’s narratives," Ayade said on Channels TV.

“I think I am not somebody who likes to throw himself up, but nevertheless, if the party agrees that power should go to the South-South for equity and balance, I will run.

Ayade went on to say that he will utilise prudent methods should he become president, as he claims to have done already as Cross River governor.

“If I come in as President, I will use the same intellect and magic used in Cross River to build endless factories without much of State’s resources. I will make it clear that I don’t have money to throw about” he continued.

“I can make a major difference if I become the APC candidate."