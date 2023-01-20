Nigeria lifts ban on export of wood, charcoal

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, made the statement on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Abuja following a meeting with timber and afforestation industry stakeholders.

Why the export of wood was banned: The President Muhammadu Buhari administration banned the export of wood and charcoal because the exporters of these items failed to meet up with the agreement they had with the government on tree planting.

Why the ban is being lifted: He noted that many companies have been adversely affected by the restriction and that the decision was made to encourage private sector and individual investment in afforestation.

“As a responsible government, we would not be rigid in our policies and will always listen to citizens on how these policies affect them. Thus, we will be flexible in our decisions."

Nigeria concerned about forest preservation: The minister warned that severe actions would be taken by the government to end forest abuse and guarantee sustainable forest management.

What you should know: During his remarks, the minister who unveiled the Nigeria Timber Legality Standards and Guidelines paper urged attendees to follow them so that they can avoid legal trouble.