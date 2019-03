In an order given by the The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau (RTD), the action will take effect from the eve of the elections until noon on Sunday, March 10.

The Comptroller General (CG), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has asked the public to pay attention to the instruction in a report by Channels TV.

In the report, he expects compliance across all land borders manned by Nigerian servicemen.