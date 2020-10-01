The party in its 60th independence anniversary message issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja urged Buhari to urgently address the economic and security challenges facing the nation.

“Mr President should immediately rejig our security apparatchik as well as his cabinet to inject new blood to effectively manage the affairs of our nation.

“Despite the challenges, our party intensely believes in an indivisible, virile, cohesive and prosperous Nigeria, governed by the rule of law and fear of God.”

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the nation, but to remain patriotic and resilient in their various fields of endeavours in serving national interest in spite the odds.

He, however, expressed sadness that Nigerians were celebrating on a despairing mood due to the social, economic and security challenges that have confronted the nation in the last few years.

Ologbondiyan urged the citizens to keep hope alive and continue to work for unity, stability and progress of our nation.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard)

“The PDP salutes all compatriots and wishes Nigerians a happy independence anniversary.”

He said that Oct. 1 signpost the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes past in the quest for national freedom as well as the collective determination to live harmoniously, engender good governance and succeed as one people under a democratic rule.

Ologbondiyan said that unfortunately such pursuits had been undermined by corruption and impunity in high places, promotion of mediocrity, nepotism, executive high-handedness, abuse of human rights, and electoral manipulations.

Others challenges according to him include disobedience to court orders, security compromises, constitutional violations, disregard for federal character principle, and suppression of free speech.

He added the challenge of insecurity, insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping and banditry making citizens to resort to regional and states security arrangements.