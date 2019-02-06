A militant group in the Niger-Delta, the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid.

The militant group also called on all its affiliates in the oil rich region to rally round the President.

According to Vanguard, MEND’s spokesman, Jomo Gbomo praised Buhari for continuing to the amnesty programme which he says has improved the lives of youths in the Niger-Delta.

He said this in a statement which he issued to newsmen on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

The statement reads: “Although MEND didn’t officially accept the Federal Government’s amnesty programme, President Buhari has, till date, kept faith with a programme that has positively impacted on youth development in the region.

“Amidst other development efforts stalled by funding problems partly occasioned by oil assets vandalism, it is our view that President Buhari’s re-election bid be supported to enable him demonstrates avowed love for the Niger Delta.

“This peaceful approach is not cowardice and we warn militant groups to shun vandalism of oil facilities.

“In giving this support, we know the world is watching and hopes that Buhari will reciprocate rather than fritter away this sufficient goodwill freely given for his re-election.”

Buhari’s commitment

The endorsement by MEND is coming as Buhari restated his administration’s commitment to the overall development of Nigeria.

The President also said that his government has delivered on the promises which he made while campaigning in 2015.

Buhari said this while addressing supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a rally in Nasarawa state.