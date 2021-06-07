RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Dabiri-Erewa praises 22-yr-old Nigerian for winning City Council election in U.S

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has congratulated 22-year old Nigerian- American, Steve Ezeonu, for winning the Grand Prairie City Council run-off election in Texas, U.S.

The 22-year old Nigerian-American, Steve Ezeonu, wins the Grand Prairie City Council run-off election in Texas, U.S. [NAN]
Its Chairman/CEO, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, congratulated the 22-year-old in a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations of the commission.

Dabiri-Erewa said Ezeonu’s victory was hard-earned but well-deserved.

According to the statement, the young Nigerian- American earned 3,903 votes to beat his closest rival Greg Giessner who garnered 3,720 votes in the June 5 run off election

The June 5 local run off election saw the Democrat Ezeonu getting 51.2 per cent of the votes as against Greg’s 48.8 per cent.

Dabiri-Erewa said that by emerging victorious, Ezeonu had proven that “hard work and dedication to duty pays”.

She added that she was not surprised by Ezeonu’s victory because his resilience, dedication, doggedness contributed to his success at that age.

The NiDCOM chief urged other Nigerians to emulate Ezeonu’s feat and strive to excel in their pursuits as “hard work is the key to success”, while urging them also to continue to demonstrate the spirit of resilience imbibed in Nigerians

She advised Ezeonu to fulfil all his electoral promises to the electorate as he has a lot of opportunities ahead of him in future.

She expressed appreciation to the Nigerian community in Texas for giving him their maximum support.

Dabiri-Erewa said that she had contacted Ezeonu earlier before the election to give him words of encouragement and support.

