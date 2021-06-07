Dabiri-Erewa praises 22-yr-old Nigerian for winning City Council election in U.S

Dabiri-Erewa said Ezeonu’s victory was hard-earned but well-deserved.

According to the statement, the young Nigerian- American earned 3,903 votes to beat his closest rival Greg Giessner who garnered 3,720 votes in the June 5 run off election

The June 5 local run off election saw the Democrat Ezeonu getting 51.2 per cent of the votes as against Greg’s 48.8 per cent.

Dabiri-Erewa said that by emerging victorious, Ezeonu had proven that “hard work and dedication to duty pays”.

She added that she was not surprised by Ezeonu’s victory because his resilience, dedication, doggedness contributed to his success at that age.

The NiDCOM chief urged other Nigerians to emulate Ezeonu’s feat and strive to excel in their pursuits as “hard work is the key to success”, while urging them also to continue to demonstrate the spirit of resilience imbibed in Nigerians

She advised Ezeonu to fulfil all his electoral promises to the electorate as he has a lot of opportunities ahead of him in future.

She expressed appreciation to the Nigerian community in Texas for giving him their maximum support.