NGF to bid farewell to 17 outgoing governors on April 26

Ima Elijah

NGF will hold its first physical meeting of the year on April 26, 2023, bidding farewell to 17 outgoing governors and preparing to welcome new and returning governors at its upcoming event.

Governors: Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state.
Governors: Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state.

According to the Director of Media and Public Affairs of the NGF Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, the forum will hold its first physical meeting of the year, having previously conducted virtual meetings.

The Director-General of the NGF, Asishana Okauru, has issued invitations to all 36 governors to attend the meeting.

In a statement by the Director-General, "17 governors are leaving the Forum, having completed their terms of office, while plans have reached an advanced stage for the onboarding of the new governors at the upcoming NGF induction for new and returning governors, which comes up between 14th and 17 May 2023.

"This meeting also effectively ends the Governors’ Fayemi/Tambuwal leadership of the Forum. Another Chairman will, in due course, emerge from among Governors of the majority party. First termers are ineligible to vie for the Chairmanship of the Forum."

During the meeting, the Chairman will deliver a brief and make some parting remarks before opening the floor for valedictories from members.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

