New Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa urged to prioritise public interests

Kelvin emphasised the importance of Governor Aiyedatiwa continuing the initiatives and projects initiated by his predecessor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

He praised the democratic process that led to Aiyedatiwa's appointment, seeing it as a testament to the state's democratic principles and divine providence.

The APC chieftain encouraged Aiyedatiwa to make a notable and positive impact that resonates across Ondo State, emphasising the expectation of inclusive representation for all constituents.

He urged the governor to use this opportunity to leave a lasting legacy, affirming that the time to initiate positive change for the state begins now.

Kelvin's words emphasised the victory as a collective win, irrespective of political tussles, highlighting the role of the Almighty God in the state's affairs.

He cautioned against personal aggrandisement, urging the governor to uphold meritocracy and democratisation in politics.

Referring to Akeredolu's "TALK and DO" slogan, Kelvin expressed hope that Aiyedatiwa would hit the ground running, addressing the enormous tasks ahead.

He reminded the governor to represent everyone and make a positive difference felt across the state, emphasising the trust and confidence bestowed upon him.

