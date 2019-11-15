A Police Inspector posted from the Mobile Police formation in Asaba, Delta State, has been confirmed dead, owing to gunshot wounds sustained from the mayhem at the aborted rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nembe, Bayelsa state.

The body of the Police Inspector, whose name was not disclosed, had since been deposited at the Nembe General Hospital.

His colleagues, who was simply identified as Ododomu, was luckier as he survived the attack with gunshot wounds on his leg.

Two other policemen who were at the aborted PDP rally, are reportedly in critical conditions.

Several other people are reportedly missing.

Medical personnel have been battling to save lives of the victims at the Specialists Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

As at Friday, November 15, 2019, 39 of the injured have been discharged on follow up, while 47 are still on admission, with 32 at the Federal Medical Centre and 15 still gasping for breath at the Specialist Hospital, Yenagoa.

Nembe Shooting

Members of the PDP were attacked on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at King Koko Square, venue of a PDP rally In Ogbolomabiri, Nembe.

The PDP has blamed the attack on the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC). The ruling party has since denied the claim.

Meanwhile, Senator Duoye Diri, the governorship candidate for the PDP has called on President Muhammad Buhari to declare a state of emergency on Bayelsa volatile areas.