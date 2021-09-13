RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nearly 1 million Nigerians complete PVC registration

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Nearly three million Nigerians have pre-registered online to get their PVC.

The Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise will be suspended in June 2022 [INEC]
The Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise will be suspended in June 2022 [INEC]

Almost one million Nigerians have completed registration for their permanent voter card (PVC) as part of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.

Recommended articles

Latest statistics published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show that a total of 931,768 people have completed their registration since July 26, 2021.

The commission had previously launched an online portal on June 28 for prospective new voters to pre-register ahead of a full registration.

A total of 2,953,094 people have since registered on the online platform, but only 342,752 of them have completed registration, according to the latest figures released on Monday, September 13.

The CVR exercise will be suspended in June 2022, months before the 2023 general elections.

The exercise is also open for those who want to transfer voting location, correct data issues, and replace lost or damaged PVC, issues for which 1,272,655 applications have been submitted.

Nigeria currently has over 84 million registered voters, and INEC is targeting the registration of at least 20 million new ones.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nearly 1 million Nigerians complete PVC registration

Governor Makinde distances himself from fake presidential advert

Nigeria expects 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2022

Lagos CP regrets murder of teenager by stray bullet fired by sergeant

Gunmen kill 12 villagers in Kaduna attack

Emergency Response Africa in collaboration with Naveen Healthcare, Axocheck provides free health screening, CPR training In Lagos

IPOB members allegedly disrupt WAEC exams in Imo

Appeal Court President appeals for salary increase for judges

Adamawa Governor Fintiri signs VAPP law, 2 others

Trending

INEC finally lists Ozigbo as PDP governorship candidate for Anambra election

Valentine Ozigbo [Twitter/@valyntino]

El-Rufai speaks on losing his polling unit to PDP during Kaduna LG election

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

After meeting Obasanjo behind closed doors, Lamido says Nigeria is bleeding

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo (Punch)

Gov Oyetola receives PDP defectors in Osun

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola announces the release of index case of coronavirus in the state. (Dubawa)