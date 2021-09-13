Nearly 1 million Nigerians complete PVC registration

Latest statistics published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show that a total of 931,768 people have completed their registration since July 26, 2021.

The commission had previously launched an online portal on June 28 for prospective new voters to pre-register ahead of a full registration.

A total of 2,953,094 people have since registered on the online platform, but only 342,752 of them have completed registration, according to the latest figures released on Monday, September 13.

The CVR exercise will be suspended in June 2022, months before the 2023 general elections.

The exercise is also open for those who want to transfer voting location, correct data issues, and replace lost or damaged PVC, issues for which 1,272,655 applications have been submitted.