Borno women threaten naked protest over Senator Ndume’s sanction

This action comes in response to Ndume’s removal as Chief Whip and Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, following his critical remarks about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which he described as plagued by hunger and insecurity.

According to Vanguard, the Coordinators from each of the 101 Wards across the nine Local Government Areas—Biu, Hawul, Bayo, Shani, Gwoza, Chibok, Kwaya Kusar, Askira-Uba, and Damboa—gathered at Ndume’s residence in Maiduguri on Thursday, July 25, to express their solidarity.

Addressing the group, Mrs Mada Musa from Damboa condemned the government’s actions, stating, “Instead of addressing the current economic hardships and rampant insecurity, the government teamed up with the APC and the Senate Caucus to unconstitutionally and unconditionally remove Ndume from his position.”

Mrs Musa emphasised Ndume’s commitment to representing the people and urged him to continue speaking out against corruption, unemployment, and the detrimental policies of the current administration.

“We elected Senator Ndume to represent Southern Borno, Borno, and Nigeria as a whole, irrespective of political affiliations,” she asserted.

Pastor Moni Mushari, speaking on behalf of the Ward Coordinators, quoted John 8:31, “If you continue in my word, you are truly my disciples; and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.”

He affirmed the group’s unwavering support for Ndume, praising his truthfulness and dedication to the people of Southern Borno.

Ndume pleads for calm, respect for law and order

In response, Senator Ndume expressed profound gratitude for the visit, acknowledging the importance of their support and urging his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding.

Ndume also acknowledged the recent approval of a N70,000 minimum wage by President Tinubu but pointed out the challenges it presents, equating it to the cost of a bag of rice or maise.

He reiterated his loyalty to the APC despite calls from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to leave.

“I am one of the founding members of the APC, and wherever our Leader, Governor Zulum, is, that is where I belong,” he declared.

