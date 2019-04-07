The APC leader and other leaders of the party have reportedly made efforts to pacify Ndume to drop his Senate presidency bid.

However, the senator representing Borno South is said to have rejected the move as a group of senators who went to Maiduguri on Friday, April 5, 2019, to talk to Ndume reportedly returned the following day without achieving their mission.

According to Punch, the senators that travel to Maiduguri are pro-Lawan senators.

Recall that Ahmed Lawan, a lawmaker representing Yobe North is also in the race to become the next Senate president.

Earlier, Pulse reported that the ruling party had settled for Senator Ahmed Lawan as the next Senate President.

Reacting to Lawan’s endorsement by the party, Ndume expressed his disappointment about the party’s choice of candidate.

He said “We were surprised on Monday when National Chairman of our party told us a decision had been taken to adopt Ahmed Lawan as candidate from the North East for the position of the President of the Senate.

“The reason why I am shocked and I am sure that is the feeling of my colleagues, is that the constitutional provision for the emergence of the leadership of the senate is clearly spelt out”

However, as the race for who takes over from Dr Bukola Saraki gathers pace, there have been speculations that APC may expel any member who decides to move against the party stand on the leadership of the 9th National Assembly.