Ndume makes Amaechi’s presidential bid his personal project

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has described the presidential ambition of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as his personal project.

Amaechi joined the 2023 presidential race penultimate Saturday, April 9, 2022, and Ndume has been involved in his trips across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in an interview with Channels, Ndume said Amaechi has the “energy, experience, and intellect” to win the 2023 presidential election.

That is my project. I started it. I was one of those who asked Amaechi to run, because I feel at this critical time we need a Nigerian to run — not somebody who will run based on where he comes from or region; not somebody who is not experienced enough; and not somebody who does not have the pedigree, energy and intellect to run,” he said.

In the APC, I feel the best candidate we can present is Amaechi. I don’t want to use the word that he is better than those who you listed (Amaechi, Umahi, Tinubu and others). The best doesn’t mean others are not good enough. When you have very good people, then you pick the best. He is the best.”

Ndume said he believes the transport minister will be a great candidate for the top job as he described him as someone who “has the pedigree, energy and intellect” needed to run Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Amaechi, who is running for the presidency under the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has explained why he covered the full circle of the football field on the day of his official declaration.

The act left many people wondering what the minister was up to, with some suggesting that he was mocking the older aspirants in the party; perhaps Tinubu.

But the minister, who was in Ile-Ife to consult the Ooni of Ife on Monday, April 18, 2022, said he took the decision just to be sure how fit he was, adding that he is like a bridge between the young and the old.

Ima Elijah

