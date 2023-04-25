NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch
The NDLEA has so far established that the video with screenshot pictures attached to this statement is a skit and not a video of officers of the Agency on duty.
Recommended articles
NDLEA also announced its intention to monitor Eze's activities due to his previous misuse of NDLEA's official jackets for content.
What NDLEA is saying
According to public enquiries conducted by the agency, the video is a skit and not a real representation of NDLEA officers on duty.
The agency has expressed concern about the confusion the video has created in the minds of the public and is calling on social media content creators to use law enforcement officers' paraphernalia responsibly to avoid misunderstandings and insinuations.
About the skit maker
The skit's creator has been identified as Mathew C Eze, a resident of Lekki, Lagos.
What you should know: This latest incident marks the second time he has used them inappropriately.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng