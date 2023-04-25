NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch

NDLEA also announced its intention to monitor Eze's activities due to his previous misuse of NDLEA's official jackets for content.

What NDLEA is saying

According to public enquiries conducted by the agency, the video is a skit and not a real representation of NDLEA officers on duty.

The agency has expressed concern about the confusion the video has created in the minds of the public and is calling on social media content creators to use law enforcement officers' paraphernalia responsibly to avoid misunderstandings and insinuations.

About the skit maker

The skit's creator has been identified as Mathew C Eze, a resident of Lekki, Lagos.