NCEF exclude Buhari, Atiku from meeting with presidential candidates

Christian Elders Forum exclude Buhari, Atiku from meeting with presidential candidates

  • Published:
Christian Elders Forum exclude Buhari, Atiku from meeting with presidential candidates play

President Buhari is dealing with a strong test from his opposition Atiku who is believed to be favoured in the south-east

(Press)

The Nigerian Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) has invited presidential candidates contesting in the 2019 election to a consultative meeting on Friday, November 30, 2018, in Lagos.

According to Daily Post, the forum however said that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar and President Buhari, respectively, are not invited.

This was made known in a statement issued to newsmen by the chairman of the forum, Solomon Asemota on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Asemota said that the meeting is aimed at promoting new presidential candidates.

The statement reads:  “This meeting is as a result of the calls from concerned Nigerians that the NCEF should engage the new presidential candidates. By this notice, the NCEF is inviting new presidential candidates to a consultation meeting.

“By new presidential candidates, the NCEF refers to candidates who have not been running for the office before as well as those not on the platform of the PDP and the APC. The concern of the NCEF is that both parties mismanaged the economy and the society in the past 20 years.

“Jointly, they devalued the Naira by over 1,600 per cent, while increasing the cost of fuel by 625 per cent.

ALSO READ: Britain says it has no preferred candidates for 2019 election

“They permitted insecurity in the country and escalated religious and ethnic tensions all over the nation. The two parties looted the treasury empty and impoverished Nigerians.”

Members of the forum include: Solomon Asemota, former Minister of Defence Lt Gen Theophilus Danjuma, Prof. Joseph Otubu, Joshua Dogonyaro, Archbishop Magnus Atilade, Dr Kate Okpareke, Dr Ayo Abifarin, Major Gen Zamani Lekwot, Moses Ihonde, Nat Okoro and Matthew Owojaiye.

Others are: Justice Kalajine Anigbogu (rtd.), Shyngle Wigwe, P. L. Dabup, John Bagu, Dr Saleh Hussaini, Mike Orobator, Justice James Ogebe (rtd.), Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chief Debo Omotosho, Priscilla Kuye, S. D. Gani, Mrs Osaretin Demuren, Prof Yussuf Turaki and Bosun Emmanuel (Secretary).

