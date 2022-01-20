RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

National Convention: No position yet on zoning, APC National Secretary says

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday in Abuja, denied releasing any zoning arrangement for its forthcoming National Convention, slated for Feb. 26, 2022, as being speculated.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.
All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.

Sen. James Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), denied the purported zoning report while speaking with newsmen at the party’s national secretariat.

Recommended articles

He said the APC CECPC, at its 19th regular meeting which held at the party’s national secretariat, did not discuss the zoning arrangement for the party’s forthcoming National Convention.

He described the report as fake and called on the general public and members of the party to disregard it.

“I am here to debunk the fake news going round on social media that we have zoned offices, we are yet to meet on the issue of zoning.

“The news and rumour making the rounds are fake news, we never discussed the issue during our deliberations, people should disregard the story because it is fake news, it is not true,” Akpanudoedehe said.

New national officials are expected to be elected at the APC national convention to manage its affairs which is currently managed by its Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

National Convention: No position yet on zoning, APC National Secretary says

National Convention: No position yet on zoning, APC National Secretary says

AFCON: Nigeria looks forward to 7 wins, Buhari tells Super Eagles

AFCON: Nigeria looks forward to 7 wins, Buhari tells Super Eagles

Governors to engage labour unions over proposed fuel subsidy removal

Governors to engage labour unions over proposed fuel subsidy removal

Nigerian Senate removes direct primaries clause from electoral amendment

Nigerian Senate removes direct primaries clause from electoral amendment

Senate passes Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill

Senate passes Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill

Court urges FG to consider political solution over Kanu’s matter

Court urges FG to consider political solution over Kanu’s matter

Osoba narrates how he wasted N140m on election he knew he would lose in 2003

Osoba narrates how he wasted N140m on election he knew he would lose in 2003

Buhari flies to Kaduna from Gambia to commission projects

Buhari flies to Kaduna from Gambia to commission projects

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

Trending

2023: Shettima asks Buhari to compensate Tinubu for supporting him in 2015

Bola Tinubu (Left) and President Buhari (Bashir Ahmad)

2023 Presidency: Babangida Aliyu says Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate

Vice President Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)

Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Former President Ibrahim Babangida

Buhari’s aide vows he won’t support Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC National Leader