This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Salisu Na’inna Ɗanbatta, the party’s Director of Publicity on Wednesday in Abuja.
National Convention: APC zones National Chairman to North Central
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned its national chairmanship to the North Central, ahead of the March 26 National Convention.
Danbatta said the approval was given during the regular meeting of the APC Caretaker Committee on Tuesday after the recommendations of the party’s committee on zoning, headed by Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara.
He gave the breakdown of zoning as follows;
North Central: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau.
1. National Chairman
2. National Vice Chairman (North Central)
3. Deputy National Secretary
4. Deputy National Legal Adviser
5. Deputy National Publicity Secretary
6. Zonal Secretary
7. Zonal Youth Leader
8. Zonal Organising Secretary
9. Zonal Women Leader
10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)
11. National Ex – Officio Member
South South: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers.
1. National Vice Chairman (South South)
2. National Publicity Secretary
3. National Women Leader
4. Deputy National Treasurer
5. Deputy National Welfare Secretary
6. Zonal Secretary
7. Zonal Youth Leader
8. Zonal Organising Secretary
9. Zonal Women Leader
10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)
11. National Ex – Officio Member
South West: : Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States
1. National Secretary
2. National Vice Chairman (South West)
3. National Youth Leader
4. National Physically Challenged Leader
5. Deputy National Auditor
6. Zonal Secretary
7. Zonal Youth Leader
8. Zonal Organising Secretary
9. Zonal Women Leader
10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)
11. National Ex – Officio Member
South East: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.
1. Deputy National Chairman (South)
2. National Vice Chairman (South East)
3. National Treasurer
4. National Welfare Secretary
5. Deputy National Organising Secretary
6. Zonal Secretary
7. Zonal Youth Leader
8. Zonal Organising Secretary
9. Zonal Women Leader
10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)
11. National Ex – Officio Member
North East:Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.
1. Deputy National Chairman (North)
2. National Auditor
3. National Vice Chairman (North East)
4. Deputy National Financial Secretary
5. Deputy National Women Leader
6. Zonal Secretary
7. Zonal Youth Leader
8. Zonal Organisig Secretary
9. Zonal Women Leader
10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)
11. National Ex – Officio Member
North West: Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.
1. National Vice Chairman (North West)
2. National Legal Adviser
3. National Organising Secretary
4. National Financial Secretary
5. Deputy National Youth Leader
6. Zonal Secretary
7. Zonal Youth Leader
8. Zonal Organising Secretary
9. Zonal Women Leader
10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)
11. National Ex-Officio Member
He said that the position of National Disabled Leader was zoned to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
