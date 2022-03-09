RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

National Convention: APC zones National Chairman to North Central

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned its national chairmanship to the North Central, ahead of the March 26 National Convention.

APC
APC

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Salisu Na’inna Ɗanbatta, the party’s Director of Publicity on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Danbatta said the approval was given during the regular meeting of the APC Caretaker Committee on Tuesday after the recommendations of the party’s committee on zoning, headed by Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara.

He gave the breakdown of zoning as follows;

North Central: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau.

1. National Chairman

2. National Vice Chairman (North Central)

3. Deputy National Secretary

4. Deputy National Legal Adviser

5. Deputy National Publicity Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex – Officio Member

South South: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers.

1. National Vice Chairman (South South)

2. National Publicity Secretary

3. National Women Leader

4. Deputy National Treasurer

5. Deputy National Welfare Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex – Officio Member

South West: : Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States

1. National Secretary

2. National Vice Chairman (South West)

3. National Youth Leader

4. National Physically Challenged Leader

5. Deputy National Auditor

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex – Officio Member

South East: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

1. Deputy National Chairman (South)

2. National Vice Chairman (South East)

3. National Treasurer

4. National Welfare Secretary

5. Deputy National Organising Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex – Officio Member

North East:Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

1. Deputy National Chairman (North)

2. National Auditor

3. National Vice Chairman (North East)

4. Deputy National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Women Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organisig Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex – Officio Member

North West: Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

1. National Vice Chairman (North West)

2. National Legal Adviser

3. National Organising Secretary

4. National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Youth Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex-Officio Member

He said that the position of National Disabled Leader was zoned to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

National Convention: APC zones National Chairman to North Central

National Convention: APC zones National Chairman to North Central

Kebbi Governor may lose $150 million as US Govt drags him to court for fraud

Kebbi Governor may lose $150 million as US Govt drags him to court for fraud

Electoral Act: Senate rejects Buhari’s new amendment bill

Electoral Act: Senate rejects Buhari’s new amendment bill

Umahi appeals court order sacking him as Ebonyi governor

Umahi appeals court order sacking him as Ebonyi governor

Student harassment by lecturers is an epidemic that has been ignored for too long (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Student harassment by lecturers is an epidemic that has been ignored for too long (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

NBA condemns Umahi for calling Justice Ekwo a 'hatchet man'

NBA condemns Umahi for calling Justice Ekwo a 'hatchet man'

Refusal of Nigerians to return home from Ukraine sums up the country's reputation (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Refusal of Nigerians to return home from Ukraine sums up the country's reputation (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Nigerian embassy in New York calls out increasing fake divorce documents

Nigerian embassy in New York calls out increasing fake divorce documents

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Trending

2023: Atiku officially declares to run for Presidency

Abubakar Atiku urged Nigerians to remain united in spite of their current challenges (Premium Times)

Buhari ignores governors, insists Adamu is preferred APC Chairman

APC Governors and President Buhari

Court sacks Umahi and his deputy over defection to APC

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi [thewillnigeria]

Ademola Adeleke declared winner of Osun PDP governorship primary elections

Senator Ademola Adeleke regains freedom (Eagle Online)