Buhari's aide does not think APC-controlled NASS will overturn President's decision on electoral bill

The president wrote the two chambers of the National Assembly last week to say he won't sign the bill especially due to the amendment that proposed to stipulate political parties nominate candidates only through primary elections.

The rejection has been roundly condemned by civil society organisations, the opposition, and even lawmakers of the president's own All Progressives Congress (APC).

The amendment was originally proposed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, before it also enjoyed widespread support in the Senate.

Lawmakers have since last week vowed to trigger the constitutional provision that allows them override Buhari's veto, but a final decision has been paused until they resume plenary in January.

In a televised interview on Sunday, December 26, 2021, Adesina said it's unlikely that the House and Senate will move against the president.

"Let's not forget that this National Assembly particularly is made of more than 70%, 80% of APC members and you don't have a party kicking against itself.

"It is not like the last National Assembly in which you had the opposition coming from the party itself.

"No, this is a more responsive and responsible National Assembly and they will do what is good for our democracy. They will do what is good for the party. They will do what is good for the country," he said.