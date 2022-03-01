National Assembly rejects bill seeking special seats for women lawmakers

The bill failed after both chambers of the national assembly voted on it on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, as 209 lawmakers voted against the bill.

It is entitled ‘Bill For an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.’

The bill seeks to create special seats for women in the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly by creating one special seat in each state of the Federation and the FCT reserved solely for women without prejudice to their eligibility to contest in the existing senatorial seats in each state and the FCT.

For the House of Representatives, it is two additional seats for each state and the FCT that is to be reserved for women without prejudice to their eligibility to contest for the other seats.

And finally for the Houses of Assembly of each state one additional seat from each of the three Senatorial District is reserved solely for women.

41 senators voted in favour of the proposed amendment, while 44 voted against, failing to meet the required two-third (73) membership.

Like the green chamber, the red chamber also voted against creating a special legislative seats for women in the national and state assemblies.

The proposed amendment suffered setback after 30 senators voted in favour, while 58 voted against.

Despite enjoying the backing of Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, and Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the bill failed to get the lawmakers’ approval.

The First Lady had last week attended plenary alongside Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, when the report on the legislation was considered.

Dolapo Osinbajo was also present as the senate began voting on constitution amendments.

Speaking at the time, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had said: “The First Lady has been consistent in supporting gender inclusivity, we are all in support of gender sensitivity. In this senate, we have only two groups, the female senators and ‘he for shes".

Also, a proposal to include at least 35 of women in political party administration also failed to scale through.

34 senators voted in favour of the provision while 53 voted against.