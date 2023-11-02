Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan sworn in as first female senator from Kogi State
This followed the judgement of the Appeal Court which declared her as the winner of the February 26 poll.
Recommended articles
The Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, administered the oath on Akpoti-Uduaghan. This followed the judgement of the Appeal Court which declared her as the winner of the February 26 poll.
The three-member panel, in a judgment, upheld the judgment of the state’s election petitions tribunal and dismissed the appeal filed by Sen Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
LASTMA collaborates with OYSRTMA for effective traffic management
Plateau Govt to commence administration of HPV vaccine in February 2024
Reps block controversial proposal to buy president yacht for ₦5 billion
Nigerian Military explores research based solutions to security challenges
Navy halts theft of petrol at NNPCL’s vandalised pipeline in Lagos State
Reps to adopt holistic approach against leakage of classified security information
Lawan advocates for journalists' safety in Nigeria
Plateau Govt appeals to correctional service for pardon of innocent inmates
BREAKING: Senate passes ₦2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget
Pulse Sports
'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese
Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)
Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF
Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings
Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or
ADVERTISEMENT