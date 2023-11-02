ADVERTISEMENT
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan sworn in as first female senator from Kogi State

News Agency Of Nigeria

This followed the judgement of the Appeal Court which declared her as the winner of the February 26 poll.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan [The Guardian Nigeria]
The Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, administered the oath on Akpoti-Uduaghan. This followed the judgement of the Appeal Court which declared her as the winner of the February 26 poll.

The three-member panel, in a judgment, upheld the judgment of the state’s election petitions tribunal and dismissed the appeal filed by Sen Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress.

