Mr Edwin Enabor, the INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Rivers, in a statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday explained that the supplementary polls followed violence which occurred in the areas during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Feb. 23.

Enabor noted that the elections were suspended in the areas because of the disruption of the process at the time.

INEC Rivers State wishes to inform the general public that supplementary elections for the affected National Assembly seats will now hold on March, 9 alongside the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections, Enabor said.

He called on all registered voters in the affected areas to come out en masse to vote for candidates of their choice.

Elections for two senatorial district seats and five federal constituency seats in Rivers were declared inconclusive at the end of the Feb. 23 elections.

ALSO READ: Here's a list of front-line Governorship candidates contesting election across the States

The constituencies are Rivers East Senatorial District, Rivers West Senatorial District and Okrika/Ogu/Bolo Federal Constituency.

Others are Ikwere/ Emohua, Akuku-Toru/ Asari-Toru, Degema/ Bonny and Ahoada West/ Ogba- Egbema- Ndoni federal constituencies.