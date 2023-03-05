ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NASS members-elect to get INEC certificates of return on Tuesday

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC says it will commence presentation of Certificates of Return to elected members of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Recommended articles

Yakubu said that the senators-elect would be presented their certificates on Tuesday while members of the House of Representatives-elect would receive theirs on Wednesday.

“However, for effective crowd management, each Senator/Member-elect should be accompanied by a maximum of two guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The comprehensive list of all members-elect will be uploaded to the Commission’s website shortly,” Yakubu said.

He said that in the Feb. 25 elections, winners had also been declared for 423 national legislative seats while supplementary elections would be held in 46 constituencies.

Yakubu said that in the Senate, 98 out of 109 seats had been declared, adding that so far, seven political parties won senatorial seats while in the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats were won by eight political parties.

“In terms of party representation, this is the most diverse national assembly since 1999 as can be seen from the summary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the Senate APC 57; APGA one; LP six; NNPP two; PDP 29; SDP two; YPP one; while in the House of Representatives, ADC two; APC 162; APGA four; LP 34; NNPP 18; PDP 102; SDP two and YPP one,” Yakubu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're ready for 'agbado' revolution - Farmers congratulate Tinubu

We're ready for 'agbado' revolution - Farmers congratulate Tinubu

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos, says his victory unpredictable

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos, says his victory unpredictable

Katsina youths urge Tinubu to appoint people of integrity in his cabinet

Katsina youths urge Tinubu to appoint people of integrity in his cabinet

How gunmen murdered village head in Kano - Police

How gunmen murdered village head in Kano - Police

Retire from active politics honourably - VON DG advises Atiku

Retire from active politics honourably - VON DG advises Atiku

Police kill 2 kidnap suspects in Bauchi

Police kill 2 kidnap suspects in Bauchi

Buhari charges Chadian political factions to support ongoing transition

Buhari charges Chadian political factions to support ongoing transition

NASS members-elect to get INEC certificates of return on Tuesday

NASS members-elect to get INEC certificates of return on Tuesday

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland High School remains shut – Lagos govt

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland High School remains shut – Lagos govt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Can a candidate become president without 25% of votes in FCT? [Pulse Explainer]

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president.

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president