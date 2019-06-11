Mr Jacob Ogunseye, spokesman of the chapter made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ogunseye was reacting to the election of Lawan as the President of the 9th Senate and Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He added both Lawan and Gbajabiamila merited the exalted positions, having been in National Assembly for years, adding that they are leading light that would bring succour to the country’s legislative arm.

The APC UK spokesman, however, appealed to the duo to work and ensure they carry Nigerians along irrespective of party, religious or tribal affiliation.

Ogunseye said Gbajabiamila’s wealth of experience in the lower chamber over the years would not only bring succour to the House of Representatives, but would bring values to legislature in the country.

Mr Ade Omole, leader of the APC UK, said the chapter is confidence that Lawan and Gbajabiamila would leverage on their legislative experience over the years to enhance laws that would promote unity and progress in the country.

“The duo are the best for the country’s legislative arm at the moment.

“They have enormous experience and political will to act as a catalyst towards helping President Muhammadu Buhari in delivering the next level agenda,” he said.

Omole noted that the capabilities of Lawan and Gabjabiamila had brought both leaders to the new height.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gbajabiamila was the Majority Leader of the 8th House of Representatives.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had earlier announced Lawan and Gbajabiamila as the party’s candidates for the positions of the President of the Senate and Speaker of House Representatives.

Governors elected on APC platform arising from a meeting on Sunday night in Abuja, also announced their support for the party’s choice of candidates for principal offices in the incoming 9th National Assembly.