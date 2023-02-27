NASS Election: Full list of winners declared by INEC in Gombe State

The senatorial districts are: Gombe North, Gombe Central and Gombe South.

The six Federal Constituencies comprised Dukku/Nafaɗa; Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye, Akko, Yamaltu/Deba, Balanga/Billiri and Kaltungo/Shongom.

While the All Progressive Congress (APC) won one of the three senatorial slots, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won two seats declared by INEC as shown below:

1. Sen. Danjuma Goje of the APC was declared winner in the Gombe Central Senatorial district.

2. Ibrahim Dankwambo of the PDP emerged winner of the Gombe North Senatorial election.

3. Anthony Siyako of the PDP clinches Gombe South Senatorial seat.

The PDP also swept five of the six Federal Constituencies leaving only one seat for the APC.

The elected members of the House of Representatives are:

1. Mr Ali Isa (PDP-Balanga/ Billiri Federal Constituency).

2. Mr Inuwa Garba (PDP-Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency).

3. Mr Yaya-Bauchi Tongo (PCP – Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency).

4. El-Rasheed Abdullahi (PDP – Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency).

5. Mr Obed Shehu (PDP – Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency).