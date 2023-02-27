ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NASS Election: Full list of winners declared by INEC in Gombe State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared all the nine winners of the Saturday’s National Assembly Elections in Gombe State.

Danjuma Goje
Danjuma Goje
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The senatorial districts are: Gombe North, Gombe Central and Gombe South.

The six Federal Constituencies comprised Dukku/Nafaɗa; Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye, Akko, Yamaltu/Deba, Balanga/Billiri and Kaltungo/Shongom.

While the All Progressive Congress (APC) won one of the three senatorial slots, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won two seats declared by INEC as shown below:

1. Sen. Danjuma Goje of the APC was declared winner in the Gombe Central Senatorial district.

2. Ibrahim Dankwambo of the PDP emerged winner of the Gombe North Senatorial election.

3. Anthony Siyako of the PDP clinches Gombe South Senatorial seat.

The PDP also swept five of the six Federal Constituencies leaving only one seat for the APC.

The elected members of the House of Representatives are:

1. Mr Ali Isa (PDP-Balanga/ Billiri Federal Constituency).

2. Mr Inuwa Garba (PDP-Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency).

3. Mr Yaya-Bauchi Tongo (PCP – Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency).

4. El-Rasheed Abdullahi (PDP – Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency).

5. Mr Obed Shehu (PDP – Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency).

6. Usman Bello-Kumo (APC – Akko Federal Constituency).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ilorin doctors declare 2-days strike, as police officer assaults colleague

Ilorin doctors declare 2-days strike, as police officer assaults colleague

APC appreciates Nigerians for Saturday’s massive voting

APC appreciates Nigerians for Saturday’s massive voting

Cross River Deputy Speaker wins House of Reps election for APC

Cross River Deputy Speaker wins House of Reps election for APC

NASS Election: Full list of winners declared by INEC in Gombe State

NASS Election: Full list of winners declared by INEC in Gombe State

SDP wins 2 of 3 senatorial seats in Nasarawa State

SDP wins 2 of 3 senatorial seats in Nasarawa State

INEC official shot dead on his way to deliver results in Delta

INEC official shot dead on his way to deliver results in Delta

Labour Party claims Theodore Orji's senatorial seat in Abia

Labour Party claims Theodore Orji's senatorial seat in Abia

BREAKING: Labour Party calls for cancellation of 2023 presidential election

BREAKING: Labour Party calls for cancellation of 2023 presidential election

Nigeria’s 2023 elections ‘largely peaceful’ - Commonwealth observers

Nigeria’s 2023 elections ‘largely peaceful’ - Commonwealth observers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu