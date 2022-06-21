Nasarawa State set to reconcile aggrieved APC members

He made this known while presiding over the monthly state executive council meeting on Tuesday in Lafia.

The governor said that the committee “is expected to meet with the aggrieved members of the party with a view to addressing the thorny issues.

“Anyone who feels aggrieved or that have not been treated fairly, there are proper procedures to address such issues”.

Sule used the opportunity of the meeting to congratulate the people of the state following APC’s feat during the March 26 national convention of the party.

“It is heartwarming that the exercise saw the emergence of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu as the national chairman of the party, as well as other National Working Committee members,” he said.

Sule also congratulated the candidates that won the party’s tickets and wished them luck in the general elections.