In a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia on Saturday, Ibrahim-Balarabe said that the judgment had further demonstrated that the judiciary was indeed the last hope of the common man.

“We are happy over the verdict as my people and people across the state voted massively for the governor during the election.

“His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s victory at the tribunal is a victory for peace,unity,progress and development of the state,”he said.

He also lauded the panel of judges for painstakingly delivering the judgment that reflected the will and aspirations of the people of the state.

Ibrahim-Balarabe commended the APC lawyers and INEC for a job well done as they stood for justice.

He felicitated with Gov. Abdullahi sule,his Deputy, Dr Emanuel Akabe,the APC family and the entire people of the state for the resounding victory which he described as victory for democracy.

The statement called on the people of the state to continue to pray and support the policies and programmes of the government for the benefit of all.

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia had on Saturday affirmed the election of Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the APC.

Delivering judgment, Justice Abba Mohammed, Chairman of the Tribunal, dismissed the petition filed by Mr David Ombugadu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of Gov. Sule in the March 9 Governorship poll.

In a unanimous judgment, the tribunal held that Ombugadu’s petition lacked merit.

NAN reports that Gov. Sule of APC polled 327, 229 votes to defeat Ombugadu of PDP who scored 184, 281 votes in the March 9 governorship elections.