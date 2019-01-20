He gave the assurance on Sunday in his home town Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area (LGA) while addressing newsmen at the commencement of his second round of campaign tagged “Meet the Electorate One on One’’.

The speaker also promised to deliver same 90 per cent votes for Abdullahi Sule, the state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate.

Balarabe-Abdullahi who represents Umaisha/Ugya on the ticket of the APC, also called on those yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to do so, to be able to exercise their rights during the 2019 elections.

“I want to appeal to the people of my constituency and the state at large to use this last segment of distribution of PVCs by INEC to collect their voter’s cards to enable them vote massively for President Buhari and other APC candidates.

“I have told my people categorically that this is the time we should face the reality because for us to get more government presence, we must be part of the government

“Hence the need for us to vote massively for President Buhari and all other APC candidates which is the winning team,’’ he said.

“I want to call on my constituents and Nigerians to vote massively for President Buhari, Abdullahi Sule, the Nasarawa State APC Governorship candidate, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Mr Abdulmumuni Ari for House of Representatives and all other APC candidates during the 2019 general elections,’’ he said.

Ibrahim-Balarabe also said that his campaign was segmented into three phases, saying that the first phase was devoted to meeting constituents at their various ward levels .

“The second phase of my campaign which I just flagged off tagged `Meeting the Electorate One on One’ is to meet political, religious and social groups, relatives as well as traditional and village heads, among other groups,’’ he said.

He noted that he educated and mobilised his constituents on the need to massively vote Buhari and other APC candidates during the forthcoming general elections.

“The last segment of the campaign would involve door-to-door, neighbour to neighbour, house to house, friends and relatives, among others to canvass support for all APC candidates,’’ he added.

Balarabe-Abdullahi, who is also the Vice Chairman, North Central, Nigeria Conference of Speakers of State Legislators noted that President Buhari was on rescue mission.

“Hence, the need for Nigerians to give him (Buhari) the maximum support and prayers to enable him take the country to the next level,” he said.

The speaker described the APC as the party to beat in the election, urging his constituents, irrespective of their political parties to join the APC train in order to collectively move Nigeria forward.

“My constituency is the home of APC and I have promised not less than 90 per cent of the total votes cast in my constituency to President Buhari and all other APC candidates in this year elections,’’ Balarabe-Abdullahi said.