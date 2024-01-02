ADVERTISEMENT
Nasarawa Govt to conduct local government elections on August 31

News Agency Of Nigeria

Political parties are urged to submit their candidates’ list for on or before Tuesday, February 27.

Governor Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]

Ayuba Wandai, the Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) said this at a stakeholders’ meeting with officials of the state Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Tuesday in Lafia.

Wandai said that the current chairmen and councilors were elected on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 and were inaugurated on Friday, October 8, 2021 for a three-year tenure which would end on October 7.

“This is our second engagement the first was in August 2023 in line with the law establishing the commission.

“The law has given them the mandate to begin preparation for election one year before the expiration of the tenure of the officials.

“The commission is a law-abiding institution that has continued to promote the adherence to the laws governing the conduct of LGs election in the state,” he added.

The commission’s chairman said that political parties were expected to conduct their primaries from Wednesday, January 3 to Saturday, February 24 to select their candidates for the election. He said that political parties must submit their candidates’ list for on or before Tuesday, February 27.

Wandai also said that sales of nomination forms would start on Wednesday, February 28 and end on Monday, March 11 and the candidates would be screened from Wednesday, March 13 to Friday, March 15. He said that based on the timetable, electioneering campaigns would commence on Wednesday, April 3 and end on Friday, August 30.

Speaking, Cletus Ogah, the state IPAC Chairman, commended the commission for early preparation in compliance with the law. He expressed confidence that based on the preparation on ground the electoral body would conduct free, fair and transparent election.

He pledged IPAC support for the commission to enable it succeed in the conduct of the election.

