Ibrahim Balarabe and others stated this in Keffi while reacting on the judgment delivered in favour of Buhari.

The speaker also lauded the judiciary for its fairness in handling the petition.

“I am overwhelmed, happy and delighted again for the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the election petition tribunal.

“My people voted massively for the president and he won his election in Nasarawa State.

“The tribunal judgment has confirmed the earlier victory declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in which Nigerians has given to the president during the election,”he said.

The state number three citizen also congratulated the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the party victory at the tribunal.

Mr Monday Nanza, a former Administrator, Akun Development Area of the state, also described the victory of President Buhari as a victory for democracy.

“It is a victory for democracy and affirmation of voices of the majority of Nigerians who voted massively for the president during the election.

“I wish the president the best in piloting the affairs of the country,”he said.

Mr Lucas Alekpan, a Chieftain of All Progressives Congress(APC) said,”we are happy over the judgment as it is a victory for democracy,”he said.

Alekpan urged the president to use the victory to continue with the good work he has being doing for Nigerians.(NAN)

NAN recalls that on March 27,the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared President Muhammadu Buhari of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the 2019 presidential election having polled 15,191,847 to defeat his closest rival and former Vice President, Alh Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 11, 262, 978.